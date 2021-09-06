Facial Tissues Market Trends Include Antiviral Products Due To Increased Infectious Diseases

Facial Tissues Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in the number of bacterial and viral infectious diseases has led to the rise in demand of sterilized, antibacterial and anti-viral facial tissues. The facial tissues are sterilized during the manufacturing process to prevent the spread of harmful microbes. The special anti-bacterial and antiviral facial tissues are infused with antibacterial and antiviral agents respectively to deactivate the bacteria in cold, flu viruses in cough, sneeze, or nasal discharge to prevent spreading of viruses to others. For instance, Kleenex anti-viral facial tissue manufactured by Kimberly-Clark has three soft layers, including a moisture-activated middle layer that kills 99.9% of cold and flu viruses in the tissue within 15 minutes. Thus, the rise in the number of infectious diseases and increased hygiene awareness among consumers is anticipated to drive the facial tissues market growth by enhancing the utilization of tissue products in the forecast period.

The global facial tissues market is expected to grow from $11.98 billion in 2020 to $12.68 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The facial tissue paper market is expected to reach $15.92 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

In March 2019, WEPA Group acquired Arjowiggins Greenfield’s plant in France, this is expected to increase the production capacity of WEPA Group by approximately 130,000 tons. The company also acquired the Northwood & WEPA Joint Venture in the U.K., and Van Houtum Group Holding B.V. in the Netherlands. This shows that the company is following an acquisition strategy for gaining a strong position in the global tissue paper market.

Major players covered in the global facial tissues industry are Kimberly-Clark, Procter and Gamble, APP, Hengan, Vinda, C&S PAPER, Metsa Tissue, WEPA, Cascades, KP Tissue, SCA, Sofidel Group, CMPC Tissue, Georgia-Pacific, Fujian Hengan Group Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Asia Pulp & Paper, Beiersdorf.

TBRC’s global facial tissues market report is segmented by type into box facial tissue, pocket facial tissues, by applications into at home, away from home, and by distribution channel into supermarkets and hypermarkets, departmental stores, convenience stores, online channels, others.

