Global Polystyrene-Plastic Material And Resins Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Polystyrene-Plastic Material And Resins Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the polystyrene-plastic material and resins market is expected to grow from $35.69 billion in 2020 to $42.78 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $48.96 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3%. The demand for packaged goods increased the consumption of polystyrene for their packaging, driving the market.

The polystyrene market consists of the sales of polystyrene and related services. Polystyrene is a synthetic thermoplastic material formed through polymerizing styrene. It is used in modeled products, foams and sheet materials.

Construction and packaging sectors in developing countries are increasingly using the Expanded Polystyrene (EPS). EPS provides design and structural cohesion to construction projects and possesses physical and mechanical properties required for insulation. It is mostly used in the construction sector due to properties of closed air low thermal conductivity, low water absorption, lightweight, mechanical resistance, and sound resistance. EPS offers sound weight and volume performances compared to other building materials making construction simple.

The global polystyrene-plastic material and resins market is further segmented based on product type, end use industry, application and geography.

By Product Type: Expandable Polystyrene (EPS), General-Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS), High-Impact Polystyrene (HIPS), Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)

By End Use Industry: Automotive Industry, Electronics, Thermal Insulation Industries, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Industry, Packaging Industry, Construction Industry

By Application: HVAC Insulation, Rigid Packaging, Seating, Flexible Packaging

By Geography: The global polystyrene-plastic material and resins market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Polystyrene-Plastic Material And Resins Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides polystyrene-plastic material and resins market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global polystyrene-plastic material and resins market, polystyrene-plastic material and resins market share, polystyrene-plastic material and resins market players, polystyrene-plastic material and resins market segments and geographies, polystyrene-plastic material and resins market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Polystyrene-Plastic Material And Resins Market Organizations Covered: A.Schulman Inc., ACH Foam Technologies, Inc., Alpek S.A.B. de C.V, Americas Styrenics LLC, Atlas Roofing Corporation, Austrotherm GmbH, BASF SE, BEWiSynbra Group, Brødr. Sunde as, Chi Mei Corporation, DowDuPont, DuPont de Nemours Inc., ePS Designs, Flint Hills Resources, Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation, Formosa Plastic Corporation, HIRSCH Servo etc., INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH, Innova, KANEKA CORPORATION, Knauf Group, Kumho Petrochemicals Ltd., LG Chem, Loyal Group, NexKemia, NOVA Chemicals Corporation, Owens Corning Inc., Penoplex SPB LLC, Ravago Group, SABIC, Saint-Gobain Isover SA.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

