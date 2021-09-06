Analog-to-Digital Converters Market Trends, Share, Industry Size, Key Developments, Opportunities and Forecast To 2028
Enhanced growth in disposable income and technological advancements are the major factors influencing market growth.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Analog-to-Digital Converters market is expected to reach USD 3.88 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with Enhanced growth in disposable income and technological advancements globally. Based on statistics, increasing disposable income is expected to become the most common growth interest globally in the coming years.
Analog-to-Digital Converters are used to transform signals from analog to digital signals. An analog signal is a continually shifting illustration of a state, which can be directly mapped such as video, human voice, radio, and others. An analog-to-digital converter (ADC) is an electronic integrated circuit that converts an analog signal (continuous data) into digital form (discrete data).
North America is expected to be a key revenue generating region in the forecast period. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1%. With growing government leadership to digitize working processes and enhancing smart living, along with growing disposable income of the population is rising the acceptance of consumer electronics. Enhancement in technology is also using analog to digital converters in several segments like automotive and consumer electronics.
Key participants include Microchip Technology Inc., Analog Devices Inc., National Instruments, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Sony Corporation, Maxim Integrated, Asahi Kasei Microdevices Co., Adafruit Industries, Renesas Electronics Corporation, and Diligent Inc.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Analog-to-Digital Converters Market on the basis of Converter type, Resolution, Application, Sampling rate and region:
Converter type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
• Pipelined ADC
• Integrating ADC
• Successive Approximation ADC
• Delta-sigma ADC
• Display ADC
• Dual Slope ADC
• Others
Resolution Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
• 8 bit
• 10 bit
• 12 bit
• 14 bit
• 16 bit
Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
• Consumer Electronics
• IT and telecommunication
• Automotive
• Industrial
Sampling rate Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
• General-Purpose Data Converter
• High-Speed Data Converter
Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• MEA
Further key findings from the report suggest
• The demand for the Pipeline ADCs will continue to dominate the market, which is expected to lead further variations in the data converter. The growing demand for high-resolution images has driven to the adoption of ADCs, which provides accurate and extensible conversion, along with the additional set of data.
• The High-speed data converter in the sampling segment is expected to forecast the highest cagr of 5.3 %. Due to greater speed and processing power, it is responsible for faster data conversion, to process higher resolution images faster broadband signals increase their bandwidths, imaging systems to handle more pixels per second.
• Among the application segment, the IT & telecommunications application estimated for the largest share of 34% of the data converter market. The growth is driven mainly due to the development to fourth-generation (4G) network, with superior modulation and antenna methods for improved voice and data services and quality.
• North America is expected to be a key revenue generating region in the forecast period. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1%.
Key Features of the Analog-to-Digital Converters Market Report:
• The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive dynamics.
• Provides a futuristic outlook on the key market drivers and restraining factors.
• A comprehensive 8-year forecast of the market and its expected growth rate and pattern.
• In-depth analysis of the key product segments and application spectrum
• Provides strategic recommendations to the established companies and new entrants to provide a competitive advantage over the other companies.
• Comprehensive analysis of the key regions of the industry and provides a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a deeper understanding of the market.
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2028
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
3.1. Macro Indicators
Chapter 4. Analog-to-Digital Converters Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Analog-to-Digital Converters Segmentation Analysis
……
Chapter 11. Company Profiles
11.1. Microchip Technology Inc
11.1.1. Company Overview
11.1.2. Financial Performance
11.1.3. Converter Insights
11.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.2. Analog Devices Inc.,
11.2.1. Company Overview
11.2.2. Financial Performance
11.2.3. Converter Insights
11.2.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.3. National Instruments
11.3.1. Company Overview
11.3.2. Financial Performance
11.3.3. Converter Insights
11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.4. Texas Instruments Incorporated
11.4.1. Company Overview
11.4.2. Financial Performance
Continued….
