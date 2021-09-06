The Diamond Oak Adds Vintage Jewelry Collection to its Online Jewelry Store

An industry leader in jewelry has expanded its online store.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with The Diamond Oak today announced that it has added a Vintage Jewelry Collection to its online jewelry store.

“We are very excited to add the Vintage Jewelry Collection,” said Alon Mor, Owner and Founder of The Diamond Oak.

Mor went on to reveal that the newly added Vintage Jewelry Collection features four products. Those products include:

• Tiffany & Co. Solitaire Engagement Ring 2.44 Ct Round Center Fvs2 Platinum (https://thediamondoak.com/products/tiffany-co-solitaire-engagement-ring-2-44-ct-round-center-fvs2-platinum). Currently retails for $85,000. However, it is available on The Diamond Oak’s website for $42,000.

• Bvlgari Serpenti Diamond Bangle Bracelet 1.66 Ct With Emerald Eyes 18k White Goldsmall Size 6" (https://thediamondoak.com/products/bvlgari-serpenti-diamond-bangle-bracelet-1-66-ct-with-emerald-eyes-18k-white-goldsmall-size-6). Currently retails for $26,500. However, it is available on The Diamond Oak’s website for $18,000.

• Tiffany & Co X Signature Collection Choker Necklace 18k Yellow Gold 16.5 Long (https://thediamondoak.com/products/tiffany-co-x-signature-collection-choker-necklace-18k-yellow-gold-16-5-long). This necklace, which is available on The Diamond Oak’s website for $9,500, comes with a push tongue clasp closure mechanism with safety.

• Tiffany & Co. 18 Karat Gold and Red Enamel Ring Circa 1960s (https://thediamondoak.com/products/tiffany-co-18-karat-gold-and-red-enamel-ring-circa-1960s). This ring is in excellent condition and is available on The Diamond Oak’s website for only $1,850.

But that’s not all. The Diamond Oak’s addition of the Vintage Jewelry Collection comes on the heels of the company recently redesigning its website.

The newly redesigned website also features its ever-growing selection of pre-loved Tiffany engagement rings, including many of the iconic ring designs from Tiffany; The Soleste engagement ring and Eternity rings; The Tiffany Legacy; Engagement ring, and Eternity; The most recent True cut, featuring a sleek yet bold design incorporating the Tiffany T seamlessly into its design, as well as its predecessor, The Lucida Cut, and of course the Iconic Tiffany and Co Solitaire, featuring a sleek knife edge shank, and six softly curving prongs.

“Besides authentic, pre-owned Tiffany & Co Designs, we feature custom-made engagement rings, as well as pre-owned engagement rings,” Mor revealed before adding, “We have a selection of fine antique and estate rings, bracelets, necklaces, pendants, and brooches.”

For more information, please visit www.thediamondoak.com.

About The Diamond Oak

Diamonds and Jewelry are ultimately about connection and devotion. Loved one to loved one, of course, but also buyer to seller. My intention behind The Diamond Oak, is not simply to sell or create fine jewelry, but to facilitate the celebration of profound moments and life's milestones with precious and meaningful gifts, to be cherished for a lifetime, and to continue as a legacy for future generations. It’s one of the reasons why I chose THE DIAMOND OAK as a name. In many cultures, it symbolizes strength, connection, and community...and "Oak" is the literal translation of "Alon" אלון from Hebrew.

