Glucuronolactone Market Size, Demand, Growth, Application, Opportunities And Forecast To 2028
Reports And Data
The growing healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, coupled with the popularity of energy drinks will be the major factors influencing the market growth.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global glucuronolactone market is expected to reach USD 465.2 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can mainly be associated with the growing healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, coupled with the popularity of energy drinks and supplements.
The high usage of chemical or metabolite in food & drug poisoning, hepatocirrhosis & hepatitis as well as the adjuvant drugs for curing of rheumatoid arthritis will encourage market growth over the forecast period. The product is also used as a predecessor in the synthesis of vitamin C, which will push the expansion of the market. It is simultaneously converted and metabolized into non-toxic components as it enters the body.
Moreover, the popularity of energy drinks and supplements by athletes, sportsmen, and gym professionals will fuel the growth of the market, as these provide ergogenic aid that supports them in the recovery from muscle strain. It also helps to improve stamina, mental health, and physical strength. Glucuronolactone-based products may have a range of side effects when consumed, which will be a hindrance to the growth of the market.
Key participants include Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology Co.,Ltd., Hubei Yitai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Foodchem International Corporation, Merck Millipore Corporation, Suzhou No. 5 Factory Pharmaceutical, Creative Compounds, Anhui Fubore, Shouguang Zhonghe Biochemical, and Aceto Corporation, among others.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global glucuronolactone market on the basis of product type, application, industry vertical, and region:
Product type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
• Powder
• Liquid
• Tablet/Capsule
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 And Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
• Preservatives
• Antioxidants
• Processing aids & additives
• Energy supplements
• Others
Industry verticals Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 And Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
• Food & beverages
• Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
• Others
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• MEA
Further key findings from the report suggest
• The market is segmented on the basis of product type into powder, liquid and tablet/capsule.
• The powder segment dominated with ~40% of the market share in 2020.
• Glucuronolactone powder is used excessively in health drinks and supplements, which are generally consumed by athletes, sportsmen and gym professionals.
• The liquid segment held the second largest market share of ~35% in 2020.
• The market is segmented on the basis of application into preservatives, antioxidants, processing aids & additives, energy drinks & supplements, and others.
• The energy drinks & supplements segment dominated with ~32% of the market share in 2020, due to the changing lifestyles and consumption pattern of the consumers.
• The fact that energy drinks are becoming more of a status symbol, especially among the youth, is forecasted to drive the growth of the energy drinks & supplements segment.
• The market is segmented on the basis of industry verticals into food & beverages, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, and others.
• The healthcare & pharmaceuticals segment dominated with ~54% of the market share in 2020, owing to the growing concerns regarding health disorders, coupled with the increasing old age population.
• The market is segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.
• North American region dominated with ~40% of the market share in 2020, owing to the presence of the key end-user industries in the region. Some of them being Rockstar Inc, Red Bull, and Monster.
• The Europe region held the second largest share of ~28% of the market in 2020.
• The companies have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.
Key Features of the Glucuronolactone Market Report:
• The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive dynamics.
• Provides a futuristic outlook on the key market drivers and restraining factors.
• A comprehensive 8-year forecast of the market and its expected growth rate and pattern.
• In-depth analysis of the key product segments and application spectrum
• Provides strategic recommendations to the established companies and new entrants to provide a competitive advantage over the other companies.
• Comprehensive analysis of the key regions of the industry and provides a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a deeper understanding of the market.
• Helps in formulating strategic business decisions and investments plans.
