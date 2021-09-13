Mergers And Acquisitions Expert Sebastian Amieva Releases New Deal Making Program
EINPresswire.com/ -- "Buying Businesses For A Living" new mentorship program by instructor Sebastian Amieva, solves the mystery once and for all about how to buy and sell businesses globally.
Program Syllabus:
• How to buy a 7-figure business with other people's money and using the alternative finance market.
• How to source a business? without using Brokers or Intermediaries to have a constant flow of deals that fit your investment criteria.
• How to negotiate with motivated sellers. Win-Win offer. Deals only work when both parties gain. Using creative deal structures.
• How to fund the deal? Using private capital (Family Office, Private Equity, Private Investors) and creative financing without the need to use any of your own personal capital.
• How to conduct a preliminary due diligence and closing? Legals and accounting are an integral part of any transaction. I will show you how to get this done efficiently and how to have the company pay for these expenses...not you!
• How to sell the company? Strategies on how and when to sell the business for 6 or 7 figure sums.
"The fastest way to build wealth is through mergers and acquisitions ”, Sebastian Amieva said. “I am putting this out to the world, and I am happy to let the world, including yourself, be the judge of that. The theory is based on using the alternative finance markets and developing a proper acquisition criteria.”
For more information and to join the program, visit www.sebastianamieva.com
Sebastian Amieva
