Mergers And Acquisitions Expert Sebastian Amieva Releases New Deal Making Program

Sebastian H. Amieva

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Buying Businesses For A Living" new mentorship program by instructor Sebastian Amieva , solves the mystery once and for all about how to buy and sell businesses globally.Program Syllabus:• How to buy a 7-figure business with other people's money and using the alternative finance market.• How to source a business? without using Brokers or Intermediaries to have a constant flow of deals that fit your investment criteria.• How to negotiate with motivated sellers. Win-Win offer. Deals only work when both parties gain. Using creative deal structures.• How to fund the deal? Using private capital (Family Office, Private Equity, Private Investors) and creative financing without the need to use any of your own personal capital.• How to conduct a preliminary due diligence and closing? Legals and accounting are an integral part of any transaction. I will show you how to get this done efficiently and how to have the company pay for these expenses...not you!• How to sell the company? Strategies on how and when to sell the business for 6 or 7 figure sums."The fastest way to build wealth is through mergers and acquisitions ”, Sebastian Amieva said. “I am putting this out to the world, and I am happy to let the world, including yourself, be the judge of that. The theory is based on using the alternative finance markets and developing a proper acquisition criteria.”For more information and to join the program, visit the Facebook Group or www.sebastianamieva.com