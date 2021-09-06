Heidi Glunz of Science2Wellbeing to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ALBANY, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There two sets of values: core values, which are inherent; and acquired values, which we develop from our environment.

“Your core values are like a friendly St. Bernard: they don't have to fight for your attention because they belong to you,” says Heidi Glunz. “Your acquired values are more like a barking chihuahua.”

Heidi is a certified values coach with Science2Wellbeing, where she specializes in coaching that empowers clients to operate from their core values in their careers and daily lives.

“We are more effective when we work toward goals based on our values,” says Heidi. “When we live from our core values, we gain not only a sense of peace, but better health as well.”

According to Heidi, acquired values are developed overtime by constant reminders and pressures, or because of some social trauma we experience. You can start to recognize acquired values as those nagging should’s or our judgements about what other’s should be doing.

Acquired values can become a dominating force in your life, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they are bad. It's about how they serve us individually.

“Acquired values can be used in really wonderful ways, but knowing our core values can help us understand how we want to show up and what is going to be bring us the most satisfaction,” says Heidi.

Heidi trains coaches to work with these concepts and help them establish long-term satisfaction through the process through the Values2Wellbeing Certification program.

“We're going to ask some powerful questions; we're going to help people dig into some things they hadn't thought about; and then they're going to go off and think about it for a long time,” according to Heidi.

Heidi says once we begin to understand our own values system, You begin to recognize core and acquired values in others. This awareness helps with conflict resolution and relationships because we can see outside our own perspective and appreciate there is a value attached to both your perspective and the other person’s perspective.

Says Heidi: “That’s the coaching after the coaching.”

