Congratulations 12 Sweet LA Kids Completed Community Gig Celebrating Parents

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring creative art collage celebrating parents who work and provide for their family

Recruiting for Good created and sponsored creative gig for kids to draw their parent at work. The goal was to have LA kids participate before Labor Day 2021.

Special thanks to Sugar Rush for leading your community, inspiring participation, and making a positive impact!” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good