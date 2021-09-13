Alt Inc. has released “Linguacode.AI" with the goal of completing the universal linguistics matrix by the 2160s
[ Outline ]
"Linguacode.AI" is a service that immediately converts spoken words from a microphone into text, translates them into other languages, and displays them as subtitles in the video conference.
The speed from the time the user finishes speaking to the time the subtitles appear on the video can be as fast as one second depending on the network environment, allowing for smooth communication.
More than 30 languages are supported, and the language spoken and the language translated can be freely changed.
Supported conference systems include Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Skype, and Whereby. Other conferencing systems will be added upon request.
The service is free of charge. Note that Google Chrome is the supported browser.
[ Alt Inc. aims to complete the cosmic language translation matrix by the end of the 2160s. ]
Alt Inc. hopes to take advantage of its location in Tokyo, Japan, to make contact with Mr. Michio Sato, who is expected to be born around the year 2050, and thereby establish a cooperative relationship with his granddaughter, Ms. Hoshi Sato, to successfully develop the world's first space language translation matrix by the mid-2160s.
As a company, Alt Inc. is committed to helping society live long and prosper.
[ Linguacode.AI ]
https://linguacode.ai
[ About Alt Inc. ]
Through the research and development of human digital cloning technology, Alt Inc. aims to create the first autonomous society in human history, in which our daily lives become assets that continue to generate lasting value, and in which we can govern ourselves based on our own assessments.
