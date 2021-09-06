At 2.5% CAGR, Photomask Market Size to Reach $4.97 Billion by 2026
Photomask Market Size, Share and Analysis | Growth & Trends - 2026PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in adoption of consumer electronic products, increase in usage of automated systems across various industry verticals, and surge in demand for semiconductors are the major factors driving the growth of the global photomask market. However, high product cost and complexity related to photomask manufacturing process impedes the growth to certain extent. On the contrary, increase in focus toward advancements in technologies such as IoT is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.
Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Photomask Market by Product (Reticle, Master Mask, and Others), Mask Shop Type (Captive Mask and Merchant Mask) and Application (Optical Devices, Discrete Components, Displays, MEMS, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". According to the report, the global photomask industry was pegged at $4.00 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $4.97 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.5% from 2019 to 2026.
The master segment to rule the roost through 2026
Based on product, the master segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than half of the global photomask market. This is due to its usage in multiple applications. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.
The captive segment dominated the market
Based on mask shop type, the captive segment held the lion's share in 2018, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global photomask market. The segment would dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in captive suppliers all over the globe.
Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2018, followed by North America
The global Photomask market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2018, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 2.8% during the study period. This is due to presence of major semiconductor and display manufacturers in this region. On the other hand, North America held the second largest market share in terms of revenue in 2018.
Major market players
Nippon Filcon
HTA Photomask
Hoya Corporation
Applied Materials, Inc.
SK-Electronics
Advanced Reproductions Corporation
Compugraphics Photomask Solutions
Photronics
LG Innotek
Infinite Graphics Incorporated
