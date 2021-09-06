Automatic Fire Sprinklers Market Worth $1,148 Million by 2023 | by Product Type, Industry vertical & Geography

Reduction in risk of damage, protection of life and property, and rise in investments across organizations to protect the infrastructure drive the market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Automatic fire sprinklers detect the heat in advance, initiate alarm, and spray water finely into area which is prone to fire. The sprinklers detect the heat in advance and help in smothering the fire area thereby protecting the injuries caused by fire and safeguarding the lives and property.The automatic fire sprinkler systems market was valued at $575 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $1,148 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2017 to 2023.Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3931 Reduction in a risk of damage, protection of life and property, and increase in investments across organizations to protect employees and infrastructure from fire is expected to drive the automatic fire sprinkler systems market. In addition, government initiatives and learning programs regarding fire safety such as NFPAs Learn not to burn and Risk Watch are some of the initiatives that help create awareness among fire safety are expected to drive the automatic fire sprinkler systems market growth.Top 10 Leading PlayersAPi GroupCosco Fire ProtectionTyco InternationalAdams Fire ProtectionHeiser LogisticsVfp Fire SystemsAmerican Fire TechnologiesViking Group Inc.Kaufman Fire Protection Systems, Inc.GrundfosKey Benefits:The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global automatic fire sprinkler systems market to identify the potential investment pockets.The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities are provided in the report.Porters Five Forces model helps analyze the potential buyers and suppliers and the competitive sketch of the global automatic fire sprinkler systems market, which is expected to guide the market players to develop strategies accordingly.Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3931 Key Market SegmentsBy TypeWetDryPreactionDelugeBy Industry VerticalCommercialResidentialEnergy and PowerIndustrial & ManufacturingOil, Gas and MiningTransportation & LogisticsOthersBy GeographyNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEAPurchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3931