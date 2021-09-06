Automatic Fire Sprinklers Market Worth $1,148 Million by 2023 | by Product Type, Industry vertical & Geography
Reduction in risk of damage, protection of life and property, and rise in investments across organizations to protect the infrastructure drive the market.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automatic fire sprinklers detect the heat in advance, initiate alarm, and spray water finely into area which is prone to fire. The sprinklers detect the heat in advance and help in smothering the fire area thereby protecting the injuries caused by fire and safeguarding the lives and property.
The automatic fire sprinkler systems market was valued at $575 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $1,148 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2017 to 2023.
Reduction in a risk of damage, protection of life and property, and increase in investments across organizations to protect employees and infrastructure from fire is expected to drive the automatic fire sprinkler systems market. In addition, government initiatives and learning programs regarding fire safety such as NFPAs Learn not to burn and Risk Watch are some of the initiatives that help create awareness among fire safety are expected to drive the automatic fire sprinkler systems market growth.
Top 10 Leading Players
APi Group
Cosco Fire Protection
Tyco International
Adams Fire Protection
Heiser Logistics
Vfp Fire Systems
American Fire Technologies
Viking Group Inc.
Kaufman Fire Protection Systems, Inc.
Grundfos
Key Market Segments
By Type
Wet
Dry
Preaction
Deluge
By Industry Vertical
Commercial
Residential
Energy and Power
Industrial & Manufacturing
Oil, Gas and Mining
Transportation & Logistics
Others
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
