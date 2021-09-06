Industrial Smart Motors Market Worth $1,809.1 Million by 2025 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity

Factors such as rise in demand for motors with superior process control and increase in emphasis on reducing downtime drive the industrial smart motors market.

The mechanical power transmission capabilities enable and provide huge scope for application of electric motors in numerous industrial activities and processes. Thus, these motors play a crucial role in various tasks such as material handling, pumps, compressors, conveyor systems, automation processes, and controllers. Among these, smart motors can be defined as specialized industrial motors that through the integration of sensors, processors, or electronic components offer services such as superior machine control, predictive maintenance, and advanced process control among others.The industrial smart motors market was valued at $1,207.86 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,809.11 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.28% from 2018 to 2025.

Industrial smart motors are specialized motors that offer superior performance through integration of internet of things (IoT) enabled services that include superior machine control, predictive maintenance, and reduced downtime during maintenance. Smart motors have witnessed a rise in their scope of application across different industry verticals due to integration of sensors, microprocessor chips, and software programs.Key Market PlayersCG GlobalDunkermotoren GmbHHSD SpANidec CorporationReliance Precision LimitedRockwell Automation, Inc.Schneider ElectricSomfy Systems, IncTECHNOSOFT SAUSAutomationKey BenefitsThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current as well as emerging trends and dynamics in the global industrial smart motors market.An in-depth analysis is presented by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2017 and 2025.An extensive analysis by following the key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework is conducted.A comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities in these geographies.The key market players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the industrial smart motors market.

Key Market SegmentsBy OfferingProductsServicesBy End-UserPumpsFansCompressorsOthersBy Market VerticalPower & EnergyManufacturingAutomotiveHealthcareOthers