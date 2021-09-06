Air Compressor Market in North America is Expected to Reach $5,754 Million by 2023

Growth associated with the oil industry and natural gas production in North America is a prominent factor that may fuel the market demand

The major factors that drive the market are high energy efficiency, low maintenance cost, environmental friendliness, portability, and ability to deliver variation in supplied pressure support the market growth. In addition, growth associated with end-use industries, surge in requirement for technologically advanced products, and rise in application areas also boost the growth of the North America air compressor market The North America Air Compressor market was valued at $4,475 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $5,754 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.68% from 2017 to 2023.

At present, air compressors witness an increased adoption in North America, owing to technological innovations in product offerings, and proliferation of energy-efficient and cost-effective air compressors, and increase in application areas among end users. Furthermore, rapid urbanization has resulted in a surge in infrastructural and manufacturing activities; this is turn, has facilitated the growth of North America air compressor market.

Top 10 Key Market Players
Atlas Copco
Ingersoll Rand
Suzler Ltd.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Ebara Corp.
Sullair
Kobe Steel
VMAC
Campbell Hausfeld
Porter Cable

Key Benefits
The report provides an overview of the trends, structure, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the North America air compressor market.
Porter's Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers & suppliers and provides insights on the competitive structure of the market to determine the investment pockets.
Current and future trends adopted by key market players are highlighted to determine overall competitiveness.

Key Market Segments
By Type
Portable
Stationary

By Technology
Rotary
Centrifugal
Reciprocating

By Lubrication Method
Oiled
Oil Free

By Country
U.S.
Canada
Mexico