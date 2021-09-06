Middlesex Barracks / Possession of Heroin, Retail Theft, and Arrest on Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

CASE#: 21A303530

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer

STATION: VSP - Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 09/05/2021 1720 hours

LOCATION: Business Center Road, Williamstown

ACCUSED: Kaylee Sevene

VIOLATION: Possession of Heroin and Retail Theft

AGE: 22

CITY / STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Calais, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks received a report of a female acting erratically inside the Dollar General in Williamstown. The report also indicated the female may have stolen items from the store. Vermont State Police responded to the scene and identified the female as Kaylee Sevene. Investigation revealed Sevene had stolen multiple items from the Dollar General. Troopers also found Sevene to be in possession of heroin and to have an outstanding warrant. Sevene was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing without incident. Sevene was issued citations to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division for the above mentioned charges and Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on the outstanding warrant. Severe was subsequently released.

LODGED: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/06/2021 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/27/2021 @ 0800 hours

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861