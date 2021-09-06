Middlesex Barracks / Possession of Heroin, Retail Theft, and Arrest on Warrant
CASE#: 21A303530
TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: VSP - Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 09/05/2021 1720 hours
LOCATION: Business Center Road, Williamstown
ACCUSED: Kaylee Sevene
VIOLATION: Possession of Heroin and Retail Theft
AGE: 22
CITY / STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Calais, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks received a report of a female acting erratically inside the Dollar General in Williamstown. The report also indicated the female may have stolen items from the store. Vermont State Police responded to the scene and identified the female as Kaylee Sevene. Investigation revealed Sevene had stolen multiple items from the Dollar General. Troopers also found Sevene to be in possession of heroin and to have an outstanding warrant. Sevene was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing without incident. Sevene was issued citations to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division for the above mentioned charges and Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on the outstanding warrant. Severe was subsequently released.
LODGED: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/06/2021 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/27/2021 @ 0800 hours
