Metanoia Academy is officially opened and accepting Enrollment for the First Class of Future Certified Executive Coaches
Metanoia Inc., has officially launched their learning division, Metanoia Academy.
Metanoia has created the most comprehensive Executive Coaching Certification course on the market today.”UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having spent two years designing, writing, rewriting and testing, Metanoia has created the most comprehensive Executive Coaching Certification course on the market today. “We will continue to strategically align the Learning & Development division with the existing coaching and consulting divisions to allow for expanded reach and enhanced education in the coaching industry. Following this path has enabled us to generate a value-added component to empower others to follow their desire to become Certified,” commented Lisa Karell, President of Metanoia.
About Metanoia: Since 2017, Metanoia has been dedicated to enabling others to discover and then be the best version of themselves possible. The concept began as a sticky note which culminated into a business plan and then due to very unforeseen circumstances, official existence in January, 2019. Headquartered right outside of Washington, DC, Metanoia’s services are available to clients from the US, to Canada, and as far away as India. Our program is uniquely different because Lisa has been a life-long servant leader, an executive and utilized those combined skills to create a program that contains real-world experiences while following the core competencies, standards and ethics as required by the ICF.
Company mission: The mission of Metanoia is that together, we will traverse change through discovery. We will SOAR – Stretch your limits, Optimize your effectiveness, Actualize your goals and Realize positive and profitable change. Our relationship will be collaborative, co-creative based on trust and accountability and we approach everything through a mindset of non-judgment.
