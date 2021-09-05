St. Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault, Assault on LEO with Bodily Fluids, Resisting Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A404393
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 9/5/21 at 0310 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sheffield, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Assault on LEO w/ Bodily Fluids (x2), Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Gregory McMaster
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a domestic disturbance in Sheffield, VT. Troopers were advised Gregory McMaster had bitten and punched a domestic partner while camping in a tent.
Upon arrival, Troopers were able to locate McMaster in the tent. McMaster fled on foot and was apprehended. McMaster continued to resist the efforts of the Troopers, but was soon taken into custody. McMaster also assaulted a Trooper with his bodily fluids at this time.
McMaster was lodged on lack of $2500 bail, and also on a $500 arrest warrant.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/7/21 at 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: NERC
BAIL: 2500
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.