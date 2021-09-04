Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 5200 Block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Friday, September 3, 2021, in the 5200 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 11:55 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects forcibly took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.