I-676 East (Vine Street Expressway) Fully Reopened in Center City Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – The entire length of eastbound Interstate 676 (Vine Street Expressway) between Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) and Interstate 95 has reopened in Center City Philadelphia following Wednesday’s heavy flooding that forced the interstate to close early Thursday morning, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Westbound I-676 (Vine Street Expressway) between Broad Street (Route 611) and I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) remains closed at this hour until PennDOT maintenance and contractor crews complete the cleanup on the westbound lanes. Once westbound is fully reopened, there will be a 24/7 right lane closure for several weeks from 18th Street to just past 22nd Street for pump station repair.

In addition, the ramps to and from westbound I-676 (Vine Street Expressway) to 22nd Street will remain closed through tomorrow due to the Made in America music festival on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Drivers are advised to continue to use I-95 and I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) to avoid the westbound I-676 (Vine Street Expressway) closure.

While eastbound I-676 (Vine Street Expressway) has reopened, the ramp from 24th Street to eastbound I-676 (Vine Street Expressway) will remain closed for several days for repair.

The following state highways also remain closed due to heavy flooding across southeastern Pennsylvania:

Philadelphia:

Bucks County:

Route 32 (River Road/Main Street/Delaware Avenue)

Route 263 (Upper York Road)

Route 313 (Swamp Road)

Blue School Road

Bristol Road

Edison Furlong Road

Ferry Road

Marienstein Road

Mearns Road

Minsi Trail/Blooming Glen Road/Hilltown Pike

Old Bethlehem Road

Wrightstown Road/Worthington Mill Road

Chester County:

U.S. 1 North (Baltimore Pike)

Route 23 (Valley Forge Road)

Route 41 (Pennsylvania Avenue)

Route 162 (Embreeville Road)

Route 926 (Street Road)

Clay Creek Road

Linfield Road

Pothouse Road

Strickersville Road

Montgomery:

Route 23 (Fourth Street)

Anders Road

Bethlehem Pike

Eagleville Road

Evansburg Road

Flint Hill Road

Hendricks Station Road

Morwood Road

Norristown Road

Salford Station Road

Swamp Creek Road

Trooper Road

Warminster Road

Whitehall Road

Whites Mill Road

Montgomery:

Route 23 (Fourth Street)

Anders Road

Bethlehem Pike

Eagleville Road

Evansburg Road

Flint Hill Road

Hendricks Station Road

Morwood Road

Norristown Road

Salford Station Road

Swamp Creek Road

Trooper Road

Warminster Road

Whitehall Road

Whites Mill Road

The state highways listed above will remain closed until it is safe to reopen to traffic. Motorists should watch for ponding on roadways and flooding in poor drainage areas while traveling.

PennDOT warns motorists not to drive across roads covered with water because even shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway. Also, the roadbed may not be intact under the water. Never drive around barricades or signs on closed roads – Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

For a complete list and map of all the closures across the five-county Philadelphia region, visit www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #