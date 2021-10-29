A Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Colorado Should Get Serious About Compensation If They Had Navy Asbestos Exposure and Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Ensure a Top Settlement Result

If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran with lung cancer and prior to 1982 he had navy asbestos exposure-call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation.” — Colorado US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

DENVER, COLORADO , USA, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Colorado US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is appealing to a Navy Veteran who now has lung cancer to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 if while in the navy prior to 1982 he had substantial exposure to asbestos. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and the claim does not involve suing the navy or federal government. What does matter is the Navy Veteran can recall the specifics of how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard. It is this information that will become the basis for their compensation claim. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, “A financial compensation claim for a Navy Veteran who now has recently diagnosed lung cancer and who decades ago had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos in the navy involves the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds. If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran and prior to 1982 he had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos in the navy-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss what turn out to be substantial compensation. Please don’t put off calling Erik.” www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Colorado US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Denver, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Fort Collins, Lakewood, Thronton, Pueblo, Greeley or anywhere in Colorado. https://Colorado.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Colorado include US Navy Veterans, workers at Fort Carson, or Cheyenne Mountain, workers at one of Colorado’s 12 coal fired power plants, miners, manufacturing workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. In most instances, these types of workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. However, there are people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Colorado. www.karstvonoiste.com/



For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC’s website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc. gov/asbestos/health_effects_ asbestos.html.