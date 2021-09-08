Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Alumni Initiative Awards $30,000 in Scholarships to Nine Florida A&M University Students
An alumni initiative of the Alpha Xi Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. awarded $30,000 in scholarships to nine Florida A&M University students.TALLAHASSEE, FL, USA, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpha Xi Gives, a scholarship initiative founded and managed by alumni of the Alpha Xi Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., awarded $30,000 in scholarships to nine Florida A&M University (FAMU) students for the 2021-22 academic year.
The nine Florida A&M University students awarded scholarships were selected from a large pool of applicants evaluated by the Florida A&M University Foundation and a committee of Florida A&M University alumni. Awardees were selected based on their record of academic performance, community service and campus involvement. Scholarships will be funded by the Alpha Xi Achievement Scholarship Fund, which is managed by the Florida A&M University Foundation.
Since launching in October 2018 as one of the largest HBCU scholarship initiatives managed by historically Black Greek-letter organization alumni, Alpha Xi Gives has raised $395,000 for Florida A&M University and awarded $74,000 in scholarships to nineteen Florida A&M University students.
2021-22 Alpha Xi Achievement Scholarship winners: Joshua Brown (Jacksonville, FL), Jayden Burnett (Pembroke Pines, FL), Abigaelle Caillot (Orlando, FL), Chanczlor Clarke (Fort Lauderdale, FL), Joshua Clements (Atlanta, GA), Randall Leath (Clearwater, FL), Nahla Muhammad (Atlanta, GA), Briana Nelson (Seattle, WA) and DeAundr'e Newsome (Las Vegas, NV).
