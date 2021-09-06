Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Offers Legal Help to Victims of Workplace Sexual Harassment in LA

One of California's top employment law firms is leading the fight against workplace sexual harassment in Los Angeles County.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to data (https://www.eeoc.gov/statistics/charges-alleging-sex-based-harassment-charges-filed-eeoc-fy-2010-fy-2019) from the United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission ("EEOC") a record $68.2 million was recovered by the EEOC for alleged victims of sexual harassment in 2019 alone. The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., vigorously prosecutes lawsuits on behalf of victims of workplace sexual harassment.

“The Akopyan Law Firm is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights,” said Michael Akopyan, founder and partner at the Akopyan Law Firm, and added, “Our firm is dedicated to defending its clients against sexual harassment in the workplace and restoring their dignity.”

Sexual harassment can take many forms. It can include verbal conduct (like, for example, compliments about one's appearance) as well as non-verbal conduct (like, for example, unwanted touching) based on a person's sex that is offensive and unwelcome. It can include, but is not limited to, sexual advances, requests for sexual favors, or other verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature.

Here are some common questions from victims of sexual harassment:

• What if my supervisor does not make comments to me directly but makes them to other female co-workers in my presence?

• Can I be a victim of sexual harassment if my supervisor or co-worker is of the same sex as me?

• My supervisor is showing favoritism to someone he is dating even though I am more qualified. Do I have any rights?

• Can a single incident be enough to qualify as illegal sexual harassment?

• Can I be fired for reporting sexual harassment?

• If I complained to my employer and they did not do anything to fix the problem, do I have any rights?

The California Fair Employment and Housing Act forbids employers, supervisors, and co-workers from sexually harassing you in the workplace. We at the Akopyan Law Firm welcome victims of sexual harassment to contact us to see how we may be able to help.

For more information, please visit https://www.akopyanlaw.com/practice-areas/ or call the Akopyan Law Firm at (818) 509-9975 today.

