I-676 (Vine Street Expressway) Partially Reopens in Both Directions in Center City Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Interstate 676 (Vine Street Expressway) has reopened in both directions this morning between Interstate 95 and Broad Street (Route 611) in Center City Philadelphia following Wednesday’s flooding that forced the entire interstate to close early Thursday morning, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Westbound I-676 (Vine Street Expressway) between I-95 and Broad Street (Route 611) reopened this morning, while eastbound I-676 (Vine Street Expressway) between Broad Street (Route 611) and I-95 reopened on Thursday.

I-676 (Vine Street Expressway) between Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) and Broad Street (Route 611) remains closed in both directions. Drivers are advised to continue to use I-95 and Interstate 476 to avoid the closure.

PennDOT maintenance and contractor crews cleared the remaining water from I-676 (Vine Street Expressway) overnight. They are now working to clear debris and sediment from the roadway before reopening the interstate in both directions between I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) and Broad Street (Route 611).

The following state highways also remain closed due to flooding:

Philadelphia:

Bucks County:

Route 32 (River Road/Main Street/Delaware Avenue)

Route 263 (Upper York Road)

Route 313 (Swamp Road)

Blue School Road

Bristol Road

Edison Furlong Road

Ferry Road

Marienstein Road

Mearns Road

Minsi Trail/Blooming Glen Road/Hilltown Pike

Old Bethlehem Road

Wrightstown Road/Worthington Mill Road

Chester County:

U.S. 1 North (Baltimore Pike)

Route 23 (Valley Forge Road)

Route 41 (Pennsylvania Avenue)

Route 162 (Embreeville Road)

Route 926 (Street Road)

Clay Creek Road

Linfield Road

Pothouse Road

Strickersville Road

Montgomery:

Route 23 (Fourth Street)

Anders Road

Bethlehem Pike

Eagleville Road

Evansburg Road

Flint Hill Road

Hendricks Station Road

Morwood Road

Norristown Road

Salford Station Road

Swamp Creek Road

Trooper Road

Warminster Road

Whitehall Road

Whites Mill Road

The state highways listed above will remain closed until it is safe to reopen to traffic. Motorists should watch for ponding on roadways and flooding in poor drainage areas while traveling.

PennDOT warns motorists not to drive across roads covered with water because even shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway. Also, the roadbed may not be intact under the water. Never drive around barricades or signs on closed roads – Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

For a complete list and map of all the closures across the five-county Philadelphia region, visit www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

