Experience the unveiling of a futuristic Porsche concept study live Porsche at the IAA MOBILITY 2021: live stream of world premiere and open stand concept

Stuttgart. . Motorsports have always served as a catalyst for innovation at Porsche . For more than 70 years now, the sports car manufacturer from Stuttgart has used this stage to showcase its pioneering spirit, its research and development, and its passion for state-of-the-art mobility. Even before the start of this year's IAA MOBILITY 2021 in Munich (from 7 to 12 September), Porsche is offering a spectacular look at the future of motorsports with the unveiling of a futuristic concept study. This world premiere will start on Monday, 6 September, at 15:00 (CEST). Among those taking part in the presentation will be two-time overall Le Mans winner and current Porsche brand ambassador Timo Bernhard, in addition to the US actor Patrick Dempsey. The Hollywood star (e.g. "Grey's Anatomy") has himself already claimed numerous successes in race events at the wheel of a Porsche 911 RSR.

The event will be broadcast in German and English on the Porsche Media platforms newsroom.porsche.de and newstv.porsche.de from 15:00 on Monday. The social media channels LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/porsche-ag), Facebook (www.facebook.com/porsche) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/c/ Porsche ) and will be showing the event live with English commentary. For the first time, journalists and fans alike will now have the opportunity to get up close via Smart TV: the Porsche TV app is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, LG TV and all appropriate Samsung devices.

The IAA MOBILITY in the Bavarian capital this year is pursuing a completely new concept: the exhibitors' stands are spread out across the entire city of Munich. Porsche will be welcoming its sports car brand fans and any visitors interested in innovative mobility at Wittelsbacher Platz in the Maxvorstadt district. Numerous star guests are expected on stage to present the Porsche product range and the latest developments from Weissach, including Hollywood actor Michael Fassbender ("X-Men"). The German-Irish amateur racing driver has been competing for two years now in events such as the European Le Mans Series driving a Porsche 911 RSR delivering around 515 hp. The programme will also include realistic driving simulators, the latest technology in mobile charging, the so-called Porsche Turbo Charging rapid charging park and test drives in the Porsche Taycan , in addition to numerous activities organised by the premium partners of Porsche Motorsport. Porsche e-bikes will also be available for test rides at Wittelsbacher Platz. The Porsche Forum in the centre of Munich will open to the general public on Tuesday, 7 September at 14:00 local time.

Further information, film and photo material in the Porsche Newsroom: newsroom.porsche.com. The Twitter channel @ Porsche Races provides live updates from Porsche Motorsport with the latest information and photos from racetracks around the world.

9/3/2021