DIGITAL BIAS WINS BRONZE STEVIE® AWARD IN 2021 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AWARDS®

Bronze International Business Award Winner Lionesa with Digital BIAS

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul Sullivan formerly of BBC TV’s The Apprentice has reached international business recognition for his work. His London based digital marketing agency Digital BIAS and their client Lionesa was named the winner of a Bronze Level Stevie® Award in the website category in The 18th Annual International Business Awards® last month.

The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2021 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others. This year’s competition also featured a number of categories to recognize organizations’ and individuals’ responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Digital BIAS won in the website category for Real Estate Web Design.

Nomination: Lionesa - Community-Based Workspace in Porto, Portugal

Category: Real Estate

Status: Bronze Stevie Winner

Digital BIAS is no strangers to award success having won several other business awards over the past five years which include:

Best Inbound Agency London and Best Campaign Mental Health 2017, Best in Inbound Services UK 2019, Most Innovative Web Design Agency London 2020, and Web Design Agency of the Year 2021.

Paul said of the award “It’s a really exciting achievement to not only win the award and be a partner to Lionesa but to win an award against other great talents from around the world. Recognition on the international stage is exactly the type of result I seek for both my business and my clients, I couldn’t be happier”.



There were 24 judges in the Marketing and Creative Committee and whilst the IBA’s do not publish the names of the judges alongside their comments, the feedback was well received. Below are some extracts of the commentary on this project:

“Nice website, good thought… with approaches as chatbot or measures to improve, very correct.”

“This entry has been able to be well designed and implemented with the support of the best capabilities.”

“Lionesa - Community Based Workspace in Porto, Portugal - Digital BIAS - Real Estate https://www.biasdigital.com/ A very up-to-date colour palette, great usage of visual hierarchy, titles, and other important elements are emphasized. The choice of two fonts and colours is appropriate to the website's topic and target audience.”

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 260 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from June through early August.

“What we’ve seen in this year’s IBA nominations is that organizations around the world, in every sector, have continued to innovate and succeed, despite the setbacks, obstacles and tragedies of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “All of this year’s Stevie Award winners are to be applauded for their persistence and their resilience. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our 8 December virtual awards ceremony.”

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About Digital BIAS

Digital BIAS is an award-winning inbound marketing and web design agency with a focus on B2B SaaS, technology and service companies. Their niche focus is to use technology to create experiences within b2b marketing, helping companies develop the right tech stack, lead strategy and product development roadmap.

They have clients all over the world and the team have worked with some of the most recognizable names in business, like JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Adidas, Sky as well as startups and SME’s. They are now focusing on technology companies that's products benefit the world in areas like Fintech, Healthtech, Femtech and B Corporations.

