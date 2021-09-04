Crypto Trading in 2021 is going to be a pathbreaker with ShogunShiba!

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, USA, Sept. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShogunShiba, your new favorite buzzing dog in the crypto-empire and the promising cryptocurrency token that exists on Binance smart chain is initiating its token sale. Inspired by his recently famous brother Shiba Inu (Shib Coin), ShogunShiba seeks to start his own zero slippage decentralized exchange called RYOGAE, where users can buy, sell, and swap tokens. RYOGAE will allow for liquidity staking, an NFT marketplace, and a 2D play-to-earn game called The Last Shogun. It is now offering interested parties the opportunity to buy.

ShogunShiba token is hyper-deflationary and holds functions such as burning and auto-LP & static reflections, which pays coin-holders and presents an opportunity for special rewards to Daimyos (Top 10 early contributors of private and presale). Specifically, it projects 1% of the tax to its top Daimyos, proving a great investment opportunity for lifetime passive income. Whitelisted wallets are eligible to apply for tokens under the private sale, and accepted payment methods include BNB, ETH, and BUSD. The launch price of ShogunShiba is $9 for one million tokens. The fundraising goal of the private sale is set at $100,000.00.

Shortly after the private sale, there will be a presale opening to all. To learn more about how to become a Daimyo and apply for a private sale, you can visit the website here.

Additionally, ShogunShiba is holding an Airdrop Campaign with a live prize pool. Two thousand random winners will receive $100 worth of tokens. This is a great way for those involved in the crypto exchange to get on the ShogunShiba bandwagon early. Those interested in participating in the Airdrop can connect here.

“ShogunShiba token is not just a meme. It is soon to be a powerful currency that will create a user-friendly decentralized platform for buying and selling, NFTs, and our blockchain video game ‘The Last Shogun,’” says the anonymous creator of ShogunShiba. “We are excited to launch our private and presale, as well as award our winners of the Airdrop campaign, to kickoff building this lucrative community.”

Currently, there is a total supply of 1 trillion ShogunShiba tokens in circulation. In order to improve token price and scarcity, ShogunShiba employs three main functions: Reflection (adding coins to holders’ wallets), LP acquisition (adding as a liquidity pair on PancakeSwap), and coin burning. With about a quarter of total supply burnt, only 750 billion is left in circulation. The founders tout that 10% of the revenue from RYOGAE and ICHIBA will be used for buyback and burn ShogunShiba token to help improve scarcity.

Apart from all the technicality talk, let us tell you exactly three reasons why you should checkout ShogunShiba.

The Circulation rate of the token is high, extremely high. With such high stakes and versatile use of the token, all you need to be doing is to make sure that you buy the token and see it grow into an enormous monster that is going to make you passive income for the rest of your life.



Their presale had a lot of attention especially from the sharks of the Crypto industry meaning the potential for this token to grow is off the charts.



Being a Daimyo is the ultimate advantage of owning a ShogunShiba coin. With the price just at $9 for a million tokens and 1% of tax proceedings directed towards the Daimyos, it is an easy grab that could earn you millions in the bank.

Long story short, it is a coin that is going to revolutionize the way you look into the world of decentralized business.

For more information about ShogunShiba, you can visit the website at https://Shogunshiba.com or Telegram at https://t.me/ShogunShiba.



Media details

Name: Marque

Company Name: Shogunshiba

Business mail: contact@shogunshiba.com

Website: https://www.shogunshiba.com

Disclaimer: All investment strategies and investments involve the risk of loss. Nothing contained in this article should be construed as investment advice. Any reference to an investment's past or potential performance is not, and should not be construed as, a recommendation or as a guarantee of any specific outcome or profit





