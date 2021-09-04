David Gray Announces Property Wealth Management Services On The Mid North Coast

David C. Gray (61-410-546-547), a property entrepreneur, speaker and author based in Port Macquarie, New South Wales, has updated his real estate investment consultancy service.

/EIN News/ -- Port Macquarie, Australia, Sept. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

David Gray of Ideal Property Group has updated his real estate consulting service to advise his clients on how to make wise investments on the Mid North Coast of Australia. These assets increase in value over the years, thereby growing their owner’s wealth and securing their financial future.

More information about David Gray is available via https://davidcgray.com.au

By taking advantage of this newly upgraded service, clients will learn the proper strategy for investing in up-and-coming areas like Port Macquarie, Crescent Head, Casino, Lismore, and Evans Head. All advice given is grounded on the 20-year property expertise.

Despite the economic hurdles caused by the current pandemic, property prices in New South Wales have grown by up to 19.3% in select markets. This excellent performance — coupled with low interest rates — has made real estate investment in the Mid North Coast ever more attractive.

Given the size and the number of suburbs along the Mid North Coast, new investors may not know where to begin. As someone who specialises in this property market, David provides the keen insight and in-depth knowledge buyers need to make the right decision.

The property expert, who is an investor himself, knows the ins and outs of acquiring real estate that has good valuation potential. He keeps his ears to the ground to stay abreast of the latest developments so he can give clients the most timely advice.

He is known for providing hands-on service to his clientele, which includes both first-time and seasoned investors. Moreover, he offers end-to-end services that cover everything from securing financing to managing acquired properties.

David has developed a tried-and-tested investment strategy that enables clients to fast-track their financial goals. His approach focuses on balancing a person’s lifestyle aspirations with maximising their return on investment (ROI).

About David Gray

David Gray believes that the key to lasting wealth is sound real estate investment. Over the years he has handled over $100 million in property development. He also founded the Elders Lifestyle Group with the aim to build a sustainable business that gives back to the local community. With eleven offices throughout the region, David and his team have helped organisations such as Self Seen, Luminosity, and Port Boxing Gym.

As a testament to his contributions, David was recently featured on the cover of Focus magazine as one of the real people who live, work, and play in Port Macquarie. The local publication is dedicated to covering stories about people who actively participate and make a difference in the local community.

David Gray said: “Property investment is a proven vehicle to transform your lifestyle and build authentic wealth. I can show you how to gear your investments to achieve the greatest return with our results-driven approach.”

Interested parties may visit https://davidcgray.com.au to know more about the property specialist and his services.

Website: https://davidcgray.com.au/

Name: David C Gray Organization: David C. Gray Address: 62 Clarence Street, Port Macquarie, New South Wales 2444, Australia Phone: +61-410-546-547