Denver startup, TidyTask, that saves customers 14+ hours per week announces Sept. 7th launch date

Sign-ups will be limited to the first 10,000 Denver dwellers to ensure top tier experience

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- TidyTask , a new Denver-area startup, announced this week that starting September 7th, they will be saving Denver Metro residents 14+ hours a week by turning society's three most time consuming chores (Laundry, Cleaning, Food Preparation) into a five minute text message conversation with a personal concierge.TidyTask has limited new sign-ups to the first ten thousand residents that connect with a concierge to guarantee a top-tier experience.By texting their personal concierge or visiting TidyTask.com, Denver Metro residents are connected to locally owned and vetted service providers for home cleaning services, meal preparation, and laundry services brought to their doorstep."Life is too short to spend weekends folding laundry, cleaning the house, grocery shopping and preparing next week’s meals. We help our customers spend their time doing what really matters. That's why they are going to love us!" Said Founder/CEO, Carl Dupper. "People want to spend their ever-decreasing amount of free time with family and friends, enjoying a passion, or exploring Colorado. Living in such a beautiful state, residents shouldn't have to spend their weekends doing chores."Metro-area residents can be linked with their personal concierge today by texting "Hi" to the concierge number (833-903-6444).TidyTask is a concierge service that provides Laundry, Cleaning, and Meal Preparation to Denver, Colorado residents.