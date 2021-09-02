While allowing Texas to ban most abortions in the state, the U.S. Supreme Court has left intact — at least on paper — a woman’s constitutional right to decide whether to terminate her pregnancy, a right the court first declared in 1973. But the ruling may be a sign of things to come.
U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Texas abortion case seen as move toward overruling Roe vs. Wade
