U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Texas abortion case seen as move toward overruling Roe vs. Wade

While allowing Texas to ban most abortions in the state, the U.S. Supreme Court has left intact — at least on paper — a woman’s constitutional right to decide whether to terminate her pregnancy, a right the court first declared in 1973. But the ruling may be a sign of things to come.

