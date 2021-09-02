A motorist who is guilty of drunken driving typically has a blood-alcohol content of 0.08% or higher. And a motorist convicted of driving with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or more has probably been driving while drunk.
You just read:
DUI and having a 0.08% blood-alcohol content two separate crimes, court rules
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.