As Sotomayor said in her scathing dissent, “a majority of Justices have opted to bury their heads in the sand.” Our eyes are wide open in California, and our state will lead the fight against partisan extremists who think the government has any right to tell a person what to do with their body.
Editorial: After Texas’ abortion ban, California must fight like hell to protect reproductive rights
