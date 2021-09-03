Popular Bilingual Breastfeeding Education Children’s Book Released in a Smaller Size for On-the-Go Families
Babies Nurse / Así se alimentan los bebés will be released in a smaller on-the-go size on September 7, 2021.
Sweet illustrations of animal families promote science education, attachment, and healthy choices in English and Spanish
What a gentle book.... Very sweet and educational.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Platypus Media is excited to announce the release Babies Nurse / Así se alimentan los bebés in a new 6 x 8” paperback.
— Dr. Harvey Karp, author of The Happiest Baby on the Block
Designed for children 4-7 years old, Babies Nurse / Así se alimentan los bebés celebrates caretaking in the natural world. Babies—whether pandas, puppies, or people—nurse. This book presents breastfeeding as the most natural and loving way for a mother and infant to bond while vibrant watercolor illustrations of cozy animal families capture the attention of young readers.
Originally released in 2018 in an 8.5 x 11” size, the smaller “stroller bag” edition is perfect for families on the move. It was produced in partnership with Master Communications in Cincinnati and the Ohio Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program, which helps support the nutritional and other needs of mothers and their young children. The book was selected by Ohio WIC as one of their breastfeeding promotion resources for family distribution during this year’s National Breastfeeding Month celebrations (which occur each August). After Master Communications submitted the proposal, Ohio WIC ordered almost 12,000 customized copies for their program participants.
Jack Newman, M.D., author of The Ultimate Breastfeeding Book of Answers, writes, “With a poem for each mammal (including the human baby), Babies Nurse appeals to a child's love of rhythm and rhyme. Young children learn through imitation, and seeing all of these mother animals nursing their babies helps kids to understand how normal breastfeeding is.”
Babies Nurse / Así se alimentan los bebés has won a Parents’ Favorite Products award, a Top Choice award from Baby Maternity magazine, was honored by Creative Child Magazine, and earned a Latino Literacy Now award for the Spanish translation. It is also a recommended book by both Foreword Magazine and Kirkus Reviews.
“What a gentle book,” writes Dr. Harvey Karp, author of The Happiest Baby on the Block. “It nurtures a child’s empathy for others and opens their eyes to the world of nature. Very sweet and educational.”
The book provides parents, librarians, educators, and healthcare professionals with new ways of sharing the importance of breastfeeding. The back matter extends learning with pages of fascinating animal facts and key words. This book serves as a springboard to introduce natural science concepts such as habitats, biology, survival instincts, and classification.
This title is available in a two-book set with another award-winning 6 x 8” bilingual book, Cuddled and Carried / Consentido y cargado. Together, these books about care and bonding model a foundation for healthy choices, introduce natural science topics, and promote breastfeeding and attachment. Both titles are part of Platypus Media’s Beginnings collection of animal-themed picture books.
Each book has an accompanying Teacher’s Guide that extends the content. The Guides includes additional content, vocabulary, hands-on activities, and games to develop cognitive skills, teach science concepts, discuss breastfeeding, and improve literacy. They are available for free download at PlatypusMedia.com.
Phoebe Fox, a former school librarian who lives in Phoenix, AZ, wrote this book to show children the warmth and beauty of nursing. This is her third children’s book. To ensure this book directly supports breastfeeding promotion, a percentage of the profits are donated to La Leche League International. She can be reached at PFox@PlatypusMedia.com.
Jim Fox makes his artistic debut with Babies Nurse. The author’s father-in-law, retired NBA star Jim Fox, played most recently for the Phoenix Suns. He now enjoys creating watercolor art. Jim lives in Phoenix, AZ, and can be reached at JFox@PlatypusMedia.com.
Platypus Media is an independent press that creates products with a broad appeal to diverse families who believe in the importance of close family relationships for the full and healthy development of children. The publisher is committed to the promotion and protection of breastfeeding, and donates a percentage of profits to groups that work in this field.
Platypus Media products are distributed to the trade by National Book Network [NBNbooks.com (domestic) and NBNi.co.uk (international)]. Cover scans, sample content and Teacher’s Guide available at PlatypusMedia.com. For more information about our publications, direct or bulk purchase pricing, or to request a review copy, please contact Ali.Trujillo@PlatypusMedia.com.
Babies Nurse / Así se alimentan los bebés
Written by Phoebe Fox • Illustrated by Jim Fox
Bilingual English/Spanish • Ages 4-7 • 6 x 8” • 32 pages
6 x 8” paperback ($8.95) ISBN: 978-1-951995-08-9
8.5 x 11” paperback ($9.95) ISBN: 978-1-930775-72-5
8.5 x 11” hardback ($12.95) ISBN:978-1-930775-73-2
eBook ($8.99) ISBN 13: 978-1-930775-40-4
Also available in English only editions.
Nurtured and Nuzzled Two-Book Set
Includes bilingual Babies Nurse and Cuddled and Carried
Bilingual English/Spanish • Ages 0-7 • 6 x 8” • 32 pages each
6 x 8” paperback set ($16.95) ISBN: 978-1-951995-09-6
8.5 x 11” paperback set ($17.95) ISBN: 978-1-930775-75-6
Set also available in English only editions.
Caitlin Burnham
Platypus Media
+1 202-465-4798
email us here