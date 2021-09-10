JP Law & Wealth Advisors PLLC: A Game Changer, Launching As A Combined Financial Advisory Firm and Law Firm
JP Law and Wealth Advisors PLLC announces they are “the ideal combination of law and finance to help you achieve your goals.”ORLANDO, FL, USA, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orlando, Florida meet Laurore B. Jean-Pierre a licensed financial advisor who is also an estate planning and business attorney. Laurore is not a typical licensed financial advisor, she is also an estate planning attorney who works to ensure that her clients receive a comprehensive financial plan for optimal success. Laurore is the founding partner at JP Law and Wealth Advisors PLLC, a law firm in conjunction with a financial firm.
With nearly 10 years of experience in the financial industry, Laurore recognized a gap in proper financial planning and legal access across lower income groups. In an effort to drive a positive change, Laurore decided to pursue a legal career. Although unconventional, Laurore worked full time in the financial field while attending law school, graduating with honors, Cum Laude, from FAMU College of Law. Even more astonishing, she remained committed to a detailed financial plan, allowing her to achieve such an accomplishment without taking out any student loans for school.
Establishing the firm was an incredibly challenging task, as there are no existing firms that provide both legal and financial services under one entity. Laurore’s vision is to provide a unique approach to financial and estate planning. Often times in the financial planning process, clients need guidance to set up their estate planning. However, most financial advisors are not attorneys, forcing many clients to seek an outside attorney for legal consult. Consequently, clients must then spend time, money, and effort to find an attorney who understands their financial needs and goals. Similarly, most estate planning attorneys are not familiar with the financial institution procedures and how those legal documents are reviewed and analyzed.
Laurore has worked not only as a financial advisor, but also as a legal specialist for some of the most notable brokerage firms in the industry, such as Charles Schwab and Merrill Lynch. This track record has equipped her with the proper knowledge needed when dealing with the administrative legal requirements of financial accounts. Laurore offers her expertise from nearly a decade in the business, knowing the inner workings of the financial industry and most importantly how estate planning documents are reviewed and analyzed. Having such an invaluable knowledge and experience helps to ensure that clients’ estate planning will be properly executed for a seamless experience.
JP Law and Wealth Advisors PLLC values their clients’ time and needs by offering both services, providing a holistic approach to financial and estate planning, while bridging the wealth gap to create and protect generational wealth.
For more information, visit https://www.jplawandwealth.com.
About JP Law and Wealth Advisors PLLC:
JP Law and Wealth Advisors PLLC is a registered independent financial advisory firm and a law firm. The legal services are estate planning, business law and bankruptcy (chapter 7 &13). The firm financial services are financial planning and wealth management.
Offices: Orlando, Miami
Social Media:
https://www.instagram.com/thefinanceattorney
Laurore B. Jean Pierre. Esq.
JP Law and Wealth Advisors PLLC
+1 407-990-9468
info@jplawandwealth.com