Route 4052 Pleasant Hill Road Emergency Closure Begins Today in Marshall Township
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing an emergency closure of Pleasant Hill Road (Route 4052) in Marshall Township, Allegheny County, will begin today, Friday, September 3.
Due to a collapsed cross pipe, Pleasant Hill Road between Spang Road and Copper Creek Lane will close to traffic around-the-clock until further notice beginning at approximately 6 p.m. Friday evening. Crews are anticipated to begin repair work on Tuesday, September 7. The roadway will close to through traffic.
Posted Detour
West of the Closure
Traveling westbound, Pleasant Hill Road becomes Lovi Road
Turn right onto Freedom Crider Road
Freedom Crider Road becomes Freedom Road
Turn right onto Thorn Hill Road
Turn right onto Brush Creek Road
Turn right onto Knob Road
Knob Road becomes Pleasant Hill Road
End detour
East of the Closure
MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010
# # #