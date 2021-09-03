Route 4052 Pleasant Hill Road Emergency Closure Begins Today in Marshall Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing an emergency closure of Pleasant Hill Road (Route 4052) in Marshall Township, Allegheny County, will begin today, Friday, September 3.

Due to a collapsed cross pipe, Pleasant Hill Road between Spang Road and Copper Creek Lane will close to traffic around-the-clock until further notice beginning at approximately 6 p.m. Friday evening. Crews are anticipated to begin repair work on Tuesday, September 7. The roadway will close to through traffic.

Posted Detour

West of the Closure

Traveling westbound, Pleasant Hill Road becomes Lovi Road

Turn right onto Freedom Crider Road

Freedom Crider Road becomes Freedom Road

Turn right onto Thorn Hill Road

Turn right onto Brush Creek Road

Turn right onto Knob Road

Knob Road becomes Pleasant Hill Road

End detour

East of the Closure

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #