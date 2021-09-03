Submit Release
Route 4052 Pleasant Hill Road Emergency Closure Begins Today in Marshall Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing an emergency closure of Pleasant Hill Road (Route 4052) in Marshall Township, Allegheny County, will begin today, Friday, September 3.

Due to a collapsed cross pipe, Pleasant Hill Road between Spang Road and Copper Creek Lane will close to traffic around-the-clock until further notice beginning at approximately 6 p.m. Friday evening. Crews are anticipated to begin repair work on Tuesday, September 7. The roadway will close to through traffic.

Posted Detour

West of the Closure

  • Traveling westbound, Pleasant Hill Road becomes Lovi Road

  • Turn right onto Freedom Crider Road

  • Freedom Crider Road becomes Freedom Road

  • Turn right onto Thorn Hill Road

  • Turn right onto Brush Creek Road

  • Turn right onto Knob Road

  • Knob Road becomes Pleasant Hill Road

  • End detour

East of the Closure

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

