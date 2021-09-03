​ Rocherty Road Detour in Place at Route 241 (Colebrook Road) Roundabout Project in Lebanon County

Harrisburg, PA – A detour has been implemented on Rocherty Road at the Route 241 (Colebrook Road) roundabout project in North Cornwall and West Cornwall townships, Lebanon County.

Rocherty Road will be closed at Route 241 in the area of Village Drive for 63 consecutive days so the contractor can construct the east side of the new roundabout.

A detour is in place using Route 241 (Colebrook Road) and Route 72.

Pennsy Supply, Inc., of Harrisburg is the prime contractor on this $3,410,676 project. Work is expected to be completed by October 29, 2021.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

