Endo Pharmaceutical Hit with Another Vaginal Mesh Lawsuit in TX as They Approach Bankruptcy

Endo has the potential for bankruptcy given their current issues but cases will continue to be filed as latent injuries continue to be caused by mesh devices.

We will continue to file cases against this company into the future, in or out of bankruptcy, as the latent injuries continue to come to us caused by American Medical System’s vaginal mesh devices.” — Dr. Greg Vigna

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "We understand that Endo Pharmaceutical has the potential for bankruptcy given their current debt and problems with the opioid litigation. We will continue to file cases against this company into the future, in or out of bankruptcy, as the latent injuries continue to come to us caused by American Medical System’s vaginal mesh devices. We will do the same against Ethicon, Boston Scientific, and Coloplast for the next 2-3 decades, well after the devices are removed from the market (Case 4:21-cv-02903)." states Greg Vigna, MD, JD.

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, practicing physician, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, and Certified Life Care Planner states, “We are not in the business of understanding the risks of bankruptcy of a company that is making 300-400 million dollars per quarter that carries 8 billion in debt and has big open-ended liabilities from the opioid litigation. All we can do is prosecute big injury cases on an individual basis as they come. If Endo makes an offer of settlement on a given case the decision to accept or reject is the woman’s choice, not ours. We are in no position to understand the war between bondholders and the stockholders as they fight for the assets of company as the stock plummets into penny territory as the opioid hangover continues. Endo Pharm or whatever the name becomes will be paying for decades to come as new injuries occur from these terrible devices as they degrade in the pelvis of women causing pudendal, obturator, and ilioinguinal neuralgia.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “We are filing serious injury cases weekly against Ethicon, Boston Scientific, and/or Coloplast across the country and when desired, we are including a malpractice action against the implanting physician when it makes sense.”

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer with Martin Baughman, PLLC, a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, focus on the neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome.

The transobturator (TOT) slings and mini-slings that cause pudendal and obturator neuralgia:

Ethicon: TVT-O, Abbrevo

Boston Scientific: Obtryx, Solyx

Coloplast: Aris, Altis

The retropubic slings that cause ilioinguinal neuralgia, pudendal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome:

Ethicon: TVT, TVT-Exact

Boston Scientific: Advantage Fit, Lynx

Coloplast: Supris

The Vigna Law Group is evaluating new injury cases related to the implantation of polypropylene mid-urethral slings and criteria for representation are symptoms consistent with neurological injury caused by a transvaginal polypropylene sling or mesh device used in the treatment of POP. The Vigna Law Group has dozens of cases that are filed across the country including California, Texas, Arkansas, Tennessee, North Carolina, Ohio, Idaho, Michigan, Oregon, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Minnesota, and Florida. The Vigna Law Group has cases in the consolidated state court litigation in New Jersey against Ethicon, in Minnesota against Coloplast, and in Massachusetts against Boston Scientific.

