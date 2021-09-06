Pulsara to Showcase New ECG Integration at UK’s Emergency Services Show, September 7-8, 2021

Pulsara to Showcase New ECG Integration at UK’s Emergency Services Show

Meet Pulsara for live demos, simulations, and a game-changing ECG integration to improve clinical workflows and communication.

Strategic integrations like this improve clinical workflows and further advance the vision of automated healthcare communications for entire regions—building systems of care that scale...” — Erich Hannan, Chief Technology Officer at Pulsara

BOZEMAN, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulsara, the leading mobile telehealth, communication, and logistics platform that unites healthcare teams and technologies across organizations during dynamic events, announced today that the company will be attending the Birmingham, UK Emergency Services Show where it will showcase its latest ECG integration with the Philips Tempus Pro advanced patient monitor. This state-of-the-art integration enables ambulance services to share Philips monitor diagnostic quality 12-lead ECGs directly with the A&E before arrival—across the Pulsara communication platform—enabling clinical teams to prepare for the patient’s arrival quickly.

As the UK’s leading annual showcase of the blue light sector, the Emergency Services Show will feature hundreds of exhibitors, live demos, learning opportunities, and premier networking. According to the show’s website, “The two-day event brings together all disciplines from the emergency services sector to discover innovative technology and operational solutions, share their experiences and unite in their collaborative approach to public safety.”

In keeping with the Pulsara integration program, this seamless ECG integration refines coordinated treatment between ambulance services and hospital teams, allowing for increased transparency, early notification, and streamlined communication. By activating hospitals while medics are still on scene, clinical teams can be mobilised and ready for the patient prior to arrival. Flexible and scalable for all patient types and for all locations, using the Pulsara platform means patients experience faster, streamlined care, have shorter door-to-device times, and can achieve improved FMC-to-device times. With Pulsara, clinicians show an average decrease in treatment times by 30% in time-sensitive emergencies, including trauma cases, strokes, and heart attacks.

“Strategic integrations like this improve clinical workflows and further advance the vision of automated healthcare communications for entire regions—building systems of care that scale for all people in the continuum of care,” shared Erich Hannan, Chief Technology Officer at Pulsara. “This is going to be a great trade show, and we encourage all attendees to stop by booth P33 for live simulations and demos.”

About Pulsara

Pulsara is the healthcare communications and logistics platform that unites teams and technologies during dynamic patient events. Pulsara improves the lives of people in need and those who serve them by enabling teams everywhere to achieve their mission. The simplicity to add a new organization, team, or individual to any encounter, dynamically building a care team as the patient condition and location evolves make Pulsara uniquely powerful.

Simply CREATE a dedicated patient channel. BUILD the team. Then COMMUNICATE and TRACK using audio, live video, instant messaging, data, images, and key benchmarks. Studies report an average decreased treatment time of approximately 30% when using Pulsara. Pulsara is the evidence-based standard of care. For more information, visit https://www.pulsara.com.

