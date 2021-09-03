Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Cari Miller to the Council for Early Grade Success

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Cari Miller to the Council for Early Grade Success.

 

Cari Miller

Miller, of Tallahassee, is Vice Chancellor for Literacy Achievement at the Florida Department of Education. Previously, she was Early Literacy Program Manager in the Florida Department of Education’s Office of Early Learning, Policy Director for the Foundation for Excellence in Education, Deputy Director of Just Read, Florida! and a teacher and reading coach in Leon County Schools. Miller earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of South Florida and a master’s degree in education leadership and administration from the University of West Florida.

 

