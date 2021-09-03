Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Sarah Naumowich and Andrew Mayts to the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County.

Sarah Naumowich

Naumowich, of Tampa, is President of St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital and St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital. Previously, she was President and Director of Operations at Morton Plant North Bay Hospital. Naumowich is a member of the American College of Health Care Executives and holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and master of business administration from the University of South Florida.

Andrew Mayts

Mayts, of Tampa, is an attorney and partner at Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP. He is the current Chair of the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County and serves on the Thirteenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission and the University of South Florida Alumni Association National Board of Directors. Mayts earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida and juris doctor from the Stetson University College of Law.

