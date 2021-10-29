The Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Kentucky Must Focus on Compensation and the Kentucky Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges Them to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Discuss Settlement Results

If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma would like a no obligation compensation analysis from one of the nation’s leading mesothelioma-attorneys please call attorney Erik Karst at 800-714-0303.” — Kentucky Mesothelioma Victims Center

LOUISVILLE , KENTUCKY , USA, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Kentucky Mesothelioma Victims Center, “If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran anywhere in Kentucky who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Lexington, Meads, Owensboro, Bowling Green or anywhere in Kentucky please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for a serious conversation about mesothelioma compensation and how much their compensation claim might be worth. Frequently mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran might exceed a million dollars.

“Navy Veterans make up about one third of all people in the US who will be diagnosed with mesothelioma each year. The average age for a person with mesothelioma in the United States is 72 years old and their asbestos exposure probably took place in the 1950s, 1060s or 1970s. Most Navy Veterans who will develop mesothelioma had their primary exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard as attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss at 800-714-0303.”

Special Note from The Kentucky Mesothelioma Victims Center, “If a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma would like a no obligation compensation analysis from one of the nation’s leading mesothelioma-attorneys please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Erik Karst will know exactly how to help you-with the goal being the best compensation results.” www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Kentucky Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize their statewide initiative is available to any diagnosed victim in Kentucky including communities such as Lexington, Meads, Louisville, Bowling Green, Owensboro, or Covington, Kentucky. https://Kentucky.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Kentucky the Kentucky Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital:

*University of Kentucky’s Markey Center in Lexington: https://ukhealthcare.uky.edu/markey-cancer-center

The average age for a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma is 72 years old. This year between 2500, and 3000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma.

Mesothelioma is a rare form of cancer that is attributable to exposure to asbestos. High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Kentucky include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma could live in any state including Kentucky.

The Kentucky Mesothelioma Victims Center says, “If you call us at 800-714-0303, we will see to it that you have instant access to the nation’s most skilled mesothelioma attorneys, who consistently get the best possible financial compensation results for their clients nationwide.”

https://Kentucky.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma