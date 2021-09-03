Submit Release
Sweeney Slams Atlantic City Electric for Failure to Restore Power

Trenton – Senate President Steve Sweeney issued the following statement today criticizing Atlantic City Electric for its failure to restore power, after promising public officials all outages would be restored by midnight last night:

“Even after catastrophic storms like the one we saw this week, residents should be provided a reasonable timeline for when their power will be restored. Yesterday, Atlantic City Electric promised all service would be restored by the end of the day, now they are saying it will not be until midnight tonight. Currently, nearly 1,200 of its customers in Gloucester County are still without power, and the overwhelming majority of the outages have nothing to do with safety concerns. Atlantic City Electric needs to keep its promises. Unfortunately, it is impossible to know when power will actually be restored because Atlantic City Electric clearly cannot meet its own goals. That is unacceptable.”

