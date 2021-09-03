U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) Periodic Lane Closures at Night for Viaduct Rehabilitation in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA - Nighttime lane closures and traffic slowdowns will be in place periodically on U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) in both directions next week for rescheduled activities related to a traffic pattern shift at the Fox Street overpass and for construction on the Wayne Junction Viaduct over SEPTA tracks and the Nicetown neighborhood in North Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The work schedule and locations are:

Southbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway, Tuesday, September 7, through Friday, September 10, periodically from 6:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning; and

Northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway), Tuesday, September 7, through Friday, September 10, periodically from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Current work to rehabilitate and redeck the southbound outer lane and shoulder of the mile-long viaduct and repair the Fox Street overpass will continue until spring 2022 before construction shifts to the northbound side of the structure. The entire project is expected to be completed in spring 2024.

South State, Inc. of Bridgeton, N.J. is the general contractor on the $90.7 million project which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds.

More project information is available at the U.S. 1 Viaduct Rehabilitation project site at us1wav.com.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #