Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 2300 Block of 8th Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Sunday, August 29, 2021, in the 2300 block of 8th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:15 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects demanded the victim’s property and forced the victim to another location. The suspects then fled the scene with the victim’s property.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###