Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 1400 Block of Bruce Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred in the 1400 block of Bruce Place, Southeast.

Between Saturday, August 7, 2021, at approximately 11:00 pm, and Sunday, August 8, 2021, at approximately 12:10 am, the suspects gained entry to a school at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects destroyed property and then took property before fleeing the scene.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.