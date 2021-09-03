Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1200 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Thursday, September 2, 2021, in the 1200 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 6:46 pm, the suspect and victims were engaged in an altercation at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim refused medical treatment on scene.

 

On Thursday, September 2, 2021, 41 year-old Jacob Herndon, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

