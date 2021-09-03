Ramp and Lane Closures for Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Construction Sept. 7-10

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing street and ramp closures for Sept.7-10 as part of continuing Reno Spaghetti Bowl improvements. Crews will not be working on Sunday, September 5 or Monday, September 6 in observance of Labor Day.

WELLS AVENUE ON RAMP CLOSURE EXTENDED THROUGH NOV. 26

Through Nov. 26, the Wells Avenue on-ramp to eastbound I-80 is closed 24/7. Drivers wishing to access the interstate can detour via Wells Avenue to the Oddie Boulevard on-ramp to U.S. 395.

The original closure was planned through September 27, with another closure scheduled in 2022. Crews are able to combine operations into one phase, reducing impact to drivers.

MILL/SECOND STREET RAMP CLOSURES

Access from southbound I-580 to Second Street and/or Mill Street intermittently closed overnight from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Sept. 7-10.

Access to one route, either Second Street or Mill Street, will remain available.

Marked detour routes available.

KIETZKE LANE CLOSURE Sections of southbound I-580 bridges over Kietzke Lane will be removed to allow for future bridge renovation/widening. Detours posted.

Kietzke Lane will be closed from Kuenzli Street to Galletti Way during nighttime hours (8 p.m.-6 a.m.) Sept. 7-10.

SPAGHETTI BOWL RAMP CLOSURES

These spaghetti bowl ramps will intermittently close overnight Sept. 7-10 from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Additional periodic ramp closures to continue through 2022. Eastbound I-80 to northbound U.S. 395 Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580

EASTBOUND I-80 LANE REDUCTIONS

Overnight lane reductions on eastbound I-80 between Keystone Avenue and the spaghetti bowl from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. through Sept. 27.

SOUTHBOUND I-580 LANE REDUCTIONS

Overnight lane reductions on southbound I-580 between the spaghetti bowl and Mill Street from 8 p.m.-5 a.m., Sept. 7-10.

Schedule is subject to change.

The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. Over the next two years, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences.

Project information and sign-up for e-mail project updates is available at www.ndotspaghettibowl.com.