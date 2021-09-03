Fly Tying, Surf Casting, Hunter Ed and Virtual Wilderness First Aid Class Are Among DEM's Offerings to the Public This Fall

PROVIDENCE – Promoting and increasing outdoor recreation is one of the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management's core values and missions. A major way DEM accomplishes this is by offering classes, programs, and experiences to connect Rhode Islanders to the great outdoors. The agency is announcing its fall schedule today. Staff of the Division of Fish and Wildlife's Aquatic Resource Education Program, Hunter Education Program, and Wildlife Outreach and Volunteer Program have planned a curriculum with ample opportunities to learn about local fish, game, and wildlife resources, try out a new outdoor skill, or to make new friends while participating in outdoor activities.

Most of the programs being offered are free and family friendly. Information is below or the public may learn more by clicking here.

Aquatic Resource Education Programs

Come Clam with Me (All ages, parent or legal guardian must be present) Learn how to dig for clams, the equipment you need, and the management strategies that have kept Rhode Island in the quahogging industry for so long. Jody King, long-time quahogger, will be instructing people of all ages about the ins and outs of recreational clamming. Date: September 11 Time: 3-6 PM Location: North Kingstown Town Beach Registration: Space is limited. Registration required. Contact kimberly.sullivan@dem.ri.gov to register. Cost: $5/person for registrants 8 years of age and older.

Intro to Fly Tying (All ages, parent or legal guardian must be present) This class is geared toward beginner fly tiers but also will be fun for those who are more advanced. Led by experienced fly tiers, each class will cover two freshwater flies. All materials and equipment will be provided. Masks are required to be worn by all while indoors. Dates: September 15 and September 29 Time: 6-7:30 PM Location: Greenville Public Library Registration: Participants can sign up for one or both sessions. Space is limited. Registration required. Questions? Contact dana.kopec.ctr@dem.ri.gov o September 15 registration: https://forms.gle/uK49M9qzbsHgH8xj8 o September 29 registration: https://forms.gle/j8XGZX87NqF6uMNt6 Cost: Free

Intro to Saltwater Fly Fishing (Families with children 10 and older) Join the Division of Fish and Wildlife's volunteer fly fishing instructors as they teach you the art and science of saltwater fly fishing during this two-session workshop. The Friday evening session will cover the basic needs of a saltwater fly fishing angler and how to cast. The Saturday morning session will consist of fly fishing the Narrow River alongside experienced fly fishing instructors. All equipment, flies, boxed dinner, and continental breakfast included. Dates: September 17, 4-7 PM; September 18, 9 AM-1 PM (Classes are linked, participants must attend both.) Location: Narrow River Registration: Space is limited. Registration required. Contact kimberly.sullivan@dem.ri.gov to register. Cost: $25/person

Surf Casting: The Basics (Families with children 10 and older) Learn the basics of saltwater fishing! This three-hour training describes the equipment and fishing techniques for a safe, successful day shore fishing. Instructors will help teach you to cast. All equipment is provided. Space is limited and registration is required. Date: September 22 Time: 5-8 PM Location: Scarborough State Beach Registration: Space is limited. Registration required. Contact kimberly.sullivan@dem.ri.gov to register. Cost: Free

Fall Fly Tying Series (Families with children 8 and older) Join us for another season of fly tying classes! Fly tying instructors from United Fly Tyers of Rhode Island, Rhody Fly Rodders, and Trout Unlimited will be there to guide both beginning and intermediate fly tyers in the art of fly tying. Participants can choose to tie either saltwater or freshwater flies each class. Dates: Monday evenings from November 1 to December 6 Time: 6:30-8:30 PM Location: North Kingstown Community Center Registration: Walk-ins are welcome; however, pre-registration is preferred. For more information, please contact Kimberly Sullivan at kimberly.sullivan@dem.ri.gov. Cost: Fee is $5/person per class or participants can pre-register for all six classes at $25.

Hunter Education Programs

Bowhunter Education (Ages 10+, parent or legal guardian must be present for the entire course) This in-person class is required to become certified to hunt with archery in the State of Rhode Island. If students need the Archery Proficiency Test, this will be booked separately and is not a part of this class. A 50-question test will be administered at the end of day two. Dates: September 9-10 (must attend both sessions) Time: 5-9 PM Location: RIDEM Division of Fish and Wildlife Outdoor Education Office, 1B Camp E-Hun-Tee Place, Exeter Registration: Pre-registration is required to be admitted. Register here: https://forms.gle/gP8Nbk2fWFzNrHHJA Cost: Free

Virtual Wilderness First Aid Class (All ages welcome) Join us for a family-friendly overview of first-aid medical and trauma emergencies with some wilderness considerations. This is a non-certification course taught by an EMT with 20 years' experience who also is an outdoor education instructor. This course will use real-world outdoor examples such as hunting, hiking, and fishing. Test your skills with multiple-choice videos where emergencies are acted out for visual emphasis. Some topics covered include scene safety, anaphylaxis, hypothermia and hyperthermia, multi-trauma considerations, and more. Date: September 14 Time: 6-8 PM Location: Virtual Registration: Pre-registration required. A Zoom conference link will be sent out upon completion of registration. Please register using this link: https://forms.gle/pLpaf2cCz3pocDYX9

Firearms Familiarization Course (Ages 10+, parent or legal guardian must be present for the entire course) Learn about the six actions of firearms, how they operate, the basics of ammunition, safe firearm handling, and more! Perfect for beginners and those who are looking to gain more knowledge on the topic of firearms. Students are prohibited from bringing firearms and/or ammunition to the class. Date: September 23 Time: 5-9 PM Location: RIDEM Division of Fish and Wildlife Outdoor Education Office, 1B Camp E-Hun-Tee Place, Exeter Registration: Pre-registration required, click here to register: https://forms.gle/kLhR7S2ThVfdtCbe6 Cost: Free

Hunter Education (Ages 10+, parent or legal guardian must be present for the entire course) This in-person class is required to become certified to hunt with firearms in the State of Rhode Island. A 100-question test will be administered at the end of day two. Dates: October 16-17 (must attend both sessions) Time: 9 AM-5 PM Location: RIDEM Division of Fish and Wildlife Outdoor Education Office, 1B Camp E-Hun-Tee Place, Exeter Registration: Pre-registration is required to be admitted. Register here: https://forms.gle/RorDHvtbbAqgDbto8 Cost: Free

Practical Field Training (Ages 10+, parent or legal guardian must be present for the entire course) This training provides a fun, informative, hands-on opportunity for persons looking for a hunter education experience outside the classroom, unplugged from the laptop, and out in nature. Participants will be led on a trail walk with simulated "shoot / don't shoot" scenarios and will be asked to demonstrate proper safety procedures as various hunting related situations are encountered. Topics will include basic land navigation, firearms familiarization, safe methods of carry, basic shooting skills (no live fire), safety in the field, range estimation, ethical choices, animal recovery, and tree stand safety. Participants should dress to be comfortable outside in the woods for the duration of the event. Date: October 24 Time: 9 AM-1 PM Location: RIDEM Division of Fish and Wildlife Outdoor Education Office, 1B Camp E-Hun-Tee Place, Exeter Registration: Pre-registration is required to be admitted. Register here: https://forms.gle/mHUDiGxwntfeT8gq5 Cost: Free

Deer Processing Workshop (Ages 10+, parent or legal guardian must be present for the entire course) An important part of hunting is what you do after the harvest. Instructors will explain and show how to field-dress and process a deer from field to freezer. The class will include tool demonstrations, how to skin a deer, how to prepare various cuts of meat and how to make venison burgers, sausage, and steaks! Date: November 14 Time: 9 AM-2 PM Location: RIDEM Division of Fish and Wildlife Outdoor Education Office, 1B Camp E-Hun-Tee Place, Exeter Registration: Pre-registration is required to be admitted, space is limited. Register here: https://forms.gle/g8MUZR2hELyK1nd48 Cost: Free

Bowhunter Education (Ages 10+, parent or legal guardian must be present for the entire course) This in-person class is required to become certified to hunt with archery in the State of Rhode Island. If students need the Archery Proficiency Test, it will be booked separately and is not a part of this class. A 50-question test will be administered at the end of day two. Date: November 21 Time: 9 AM-5 PM Location: RIDEM Division of Fish and Wildlife Outdoor Education Office, 1B Camp E-Hun-Tee Place, Exeter Registration: Pre-registration is required to be admitted. Register here: https://forms.gle/vsHcJHyHSFSEUUFU9 Cost: Free

Wildlife Outreach Programs

Wildlife Solutions: Noisy Neighbors (Ages: Adults) Learn how to prevent bats and squirrels from invading your home with the RIDEM Division of Fish and Wildlife. The pitter-patter of tiny feet is not so adorable when it's coming from your attic. These small mammals may just be trying to find a warm home, but yours is taken. These mammals are tricky to remove effectively and if exclusion is done improperly, it can lead to ineffective and unfortunate results. It is imperative that they are safely and properly excluded from homes. This session will cover the appropriate time and measures for removal of your noisy neighbors and how to prevent them from returning. Learn the big role these small mammals make in the ecosystem and the studies about them that are underway in Rhode Island. Date: October 6 Time: 6-7:30 PM Location: Virtual Registration: https://forms.gle/EQYsRbo2m897TpAU7 Cost: Free

Turkey Trot and Trivia at the Great Swamp Management Area (Ages: 6+) The Wildlife Outreach Team is excited to return to the woods for our first in-person public program in over a year! Get the family together to learn some fun turkey facts to share around the table this Thanksgiving. This 1.5-mile turkey trot will take you past wetlands, young forests, and fields that are protected and managed by the RIDEM Division of Fish and Wildlife. Surrounded by the beautiful habitat at the Great Swamp, we may even spot some turkeys! Date: November 14 (Rain date: November 21) Time: 2-3:30 PM Location: Great Swamp Management Area, West Kingston Registration: https://forms.gle/6kfGQvzz5yiU8ciBA Cost: Free?

Volunteer Program

Virtual Summer Deer Survey The RIDEM Division of Fish and Wildlife needs your help monitoring deer in Rhode Island! Any bucks (males), does (females), or fawns (young) can be reported directly to the state deer biologist simply and conveniently on your smartphone or PC, using Survey123. Your observations can help biologists determine the health of our local deer herd, which guides management practices in the state. To learn more visit: http://www.dem.ri.gov/programs/bnatres/fishwild/pdf/report-deer-observations.pdf o Record deer observed from dawn to dusk (when headlights are not used for driving). o Record all deer you see. o If you repeatedly see the same deer or group of deer, only report them once. o Do not include trail camera counts in your observations. Dates: August 1-September 30 Registration: None Cost: Free

