For Immediate Release:

1:20PM CT on September 3, 2021

Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts: Nebraskans “Must Remain Vigilant” After State Board Vote to Postpone Controversial Sex Education Standards

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following a vote by the State Board of Education postponing the Nebraska Department of Education’s (NDE) work to draft health education standards. NDE is a state agency that is independently governed by the elected members of the State Board of Education. Governor Ricketts does not appoint the board members or agency staff.

“The draft health education standards were politicized and contained non-scientific concepts,” said Gov. Ricketts. “The State Board of Education was right to postpone them, however, the battle over what our kids should be taught in schools is not over. The State Board of Education could bring these controversial standards back at any time. We must remain vigilant.”

“Thank you to the thousands of Nebraskans who wrote in, attended meetings, and called their State Board of Education members. Your voices matter and will be critically important in the future as well.”

“The past few months have been a lesson for all of us that we must get involved and stay involved in the education of our children. Parents should continue to attend the State Board of Education meetings. Communities need to engage directly with their local school boards. And everyone should make sure they review the curriculum being taught to their children in the classroom to make sure it is in line with your family’s values. Working together, we can ensure that our kids are getting the best education that’s right for them.”

Agendas for future State Board of Education meetings can be found by clicking here. Contact information for the State Board of Education Members can be found by clicking here.

###