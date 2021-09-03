Submit Release
News Search

There were 453 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,173 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts: Nebraskans “Must Remain Vigilant” After State Board Vote to Postpone Controversial Sex Education Standards

For Immediate Release:

1:20PM CT on September 3, 2021

 

Media Contacts:  

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts: Nebraskans “Must Remain Vigilant” After State Board Vote to Postpone Controversial Sex Education Standards

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following a vote by the State Board of Education postponing the Nebraska Department of Education’s (NDE) work to draft health education standards.  NDE is a state agency that is independently governed by the elected members of the State Board of Education.  Governor Ricketts does not appoint the board members or agency staff.

 

“The draft health education standards were politicized and contained non-scientific concepts,” said Gov. Ricketts.  “The State Board of Education was right to postpone them, however, the battle over what our kids should be taught in schools is not over.  The State Board of Education could bring these controversial standards back at any time.  We must remain vigilant.”

 

“Thank you to the thousands of Nebraskans who wrote in, attended meetings, and called their State Board of Education members.  Your voices matter and will be critically important in the future as well.”

 

“The past few months have been a lesson for all of us that we must get involved and stay involved in the education of our children.  Parents should continue to attend the State Board of Education meetings.  Communities need to engage directly with their local school boards.  And everyone should make sure they review the curriculum being taught to their children in the classroom to make sure it is in line with your family’s values.  Working together, we can ensure that our kids are getting the best education that’s right for them.”

 

Agendas for future State Board of Education meetings can be found by clicking here.  Contact information for the State Board of Education Members can be found by clicking here.

 

###

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts: Nebraskans “Must Remain Vigilant” After State Board Vote to Postpone Controversial Sex Education Standards

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.