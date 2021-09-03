STATEMENT: Gov. Carney on Gov. Markell’s Appointment as White House Operation Allies Welcome Coordinator

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Friday released the following statement on President Biden’s appointment of former Governor Jack Markell as White House Operation Allies Welcome Coordinator to oversee the resettlement of Afghan refugees in the U.S.:

“Delaware is a welcoming state – a ‘state of neighbors,’ as Governor Markell used to say. My friend and our former Governor is a great selection by President Biden to lead this incredibly important mission to resettle Afghan refugees in the U.S. These are Afghans who supported American service members over the last 20 years and are coming to America seeking better lives for their families. Delaware stands ready to support this effort in any way possible.”