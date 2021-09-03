Submit Release
UNSMIL expresses concern over armed clashes in Tripoli's Salaheddine area, calls for immediate cessation of hostilities

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) expresses grave concern about ongoing armed clashes, including the alleged use of indirect fire, in Salaheddine, a densely populated neighbourhood in Tripoli. The Mission calls for the immediate cessation of hostilities and calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint. UNSMIL reminds all parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The Mission calls on all relevant authorities to assume their responsibilities in ensuring the protection of civilians and in exercising control over their respective units in accordance with relevant Security Council resolutions and in particular UN Security Council Resolution 2570, including through the initiation of an elaborated comprehensive Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration (DDR) and Security Sector Reform (SSR) process to bring all the arms under the control of the State.

