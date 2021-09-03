Submit Release
News Search

There were 438 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,246 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY: Marine Fisheries Commission will meet Sept. 9 by web conference to vote on nine rules

The N.C. Marine Fisheries commission will meet by web conference at 2 p.m. Sept. 9 to vote on amendments and readoption of nine rules pertaining to waters managed jointly with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

The public may listen to the meeting by phone or listen and view presentations online. No public comment period is scheduled.

The meeting links and phone number, an agenda, and information on the proposed amendments to the rules in 15A NCAC 03Q .0100 (General Regulations: Joint) will be posted next week on the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage. No other issues are scheduled for discussion at this meeting.

The rules are scheduled for readoption under a mandatory periodic review schedule (G.S. 150B-21.3A). Public comment on the rules was accepted in October and November 2020.

WHO: N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission
WHAT: Meeting to vote on nine rules
WHEN: Sept. 9 at 2 p.m.
WHERE: Meeting by web conference Click here for meeting link and phone number

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY: Marine Fisheries Commission will meet Sept. 9 by web conference to vote on nine rules

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.